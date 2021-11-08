Indian Oil offers 527 apprenticeships in eastern region, check details

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for engagement of technical and non-technical apprentices at its Locations in States of Eastern India (West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam). The application forms are available on the official website of the IOCL, iocl.com. The last date for submission of the application forms is December 4.

A total of 527 apprenticeship positions are on offer.

Diploma pass candidates and those with matric and ITI qualification are eligible to apply for apprenticeship. “Candidates possessing higher professional qualifications such as BE/B Tech, MBA, CA, LLB, MCA or any such equivalent qualification or pursuing higher qualification shall not be considered. Suppression of information regarding possession or pursuing higher qualification shall render a candidate ineligible for consideration at any stage of selection/termination or any time during engagement,” the IOCL has said.

“Candidates applying for more than one Trade/Discipline will not be considered and their applications will be summarily rejected,” it has added.

“The candidates who have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training in an Industry as per the Apprenticeship Act, 1961/1973 as amended from time to time or job experience for a period of 1 year or more are not eligible. Candidates who have completed 3 YEARS after acquiring the prescribed educational qualification as on date of reckoning, i.e., 31.10.2021 shall not be eligible for engagement. Candidates, who have undergone training and/or having job experience for a period of one year or more are not eligible for being engaged,” the IOCL has informed candidates on eligibility.

Candidates should be between 18-24 years as on October 31 for general/ EWS candidates. Relaxation of upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates shall be extended as per government guidelines.

After selection, candidates will undergo 12 months of training. Data entry operator (fresher apprentices) will be having 15 months training and retail sales associate (fresher) will be having 14 months training.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test which is tentatively scheduled on December 19.