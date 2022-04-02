INFLIBNET Centre recruitment: Applications are invited for scientists and other

INFLIBNET Centre has invited applications for the post of Scientists and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of INFLIBNET Centre at www.inflibnet.ac.in.

The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is 21 days from date of publication in Employment News. The advertisement was published in the employment news on April 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last date of receipt of hardcopy of online application along with all self-attested enclosures 30 days from date of publication in Employment News.

INFLIBNET Centre recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6 vacancies out of which one vacancy is each for the post of Scientist-C ( Computer Science), Scientist- B( Library Science), Scientific Technical, Personal Secretary and Assistant.

Direct link to apply

INFLIBNET Centre recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of INFLIBNET Centre at www.inflibnet.ac.in

On the homepage click on the Jobs section

Click on the apply link against the “Advt. No. 01/2022: Online applications are invited from Indian Nationals on a direct recruitment basis at INFLIBNET Centre. See details || (Uploaded on 31.03.2022)”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fill the application form

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

After the submission of online application form candidates must submit the hard copy of the online Application along with legible/readable copies of all self-attested testimonials, certificates and all supporting documents to “Recruitment Cell, Information and Library Network Centre, Opp. NIFT, INFOCITY, Gandhinagar, Gujarat- 382007” on or before 30 days from the date of publication in Employment News Up to 5:30 PM, super-scribing as under through Registered Post / Speed Post / Courier only, failing which the application will be rejected.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON