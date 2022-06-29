Integral Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 876 posts

Integral Coach Factory has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of ICF on pb.icf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till July 26, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 876 posts in the organization.

This notification is purely for giving Apprenticeship training and not for employment. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Freshers: 276 Posts

Ex-ITI: 600 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The merit list will be based on marks obtained in class 10. In the case of two candidates having the same marks, the candidate having older age shall be preferred.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- + service charge as applicable is to be paid through online mode. No application fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. For more related details candidates will have to keep a check on the official website of ICF.

