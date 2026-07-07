Indian Overseas Bank, IOB has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill 750 posts in the organisation.

IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 750 posts at iob.bank.in, direct link to register here

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The last date to apply is July 20, 2026. The application fee payment window will close on July 22, 2026. The online exam will be held on August 2, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualifications recognised as such by the Central Government. The result should be declared on or before 31.07.2026.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years as on cut-off date viz. 01.07.2026 for General Category and EWS Candidates, the Date of Birth should fall between 01.07.1998 and 01.07.2006 wherein both the dates are inclusive.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of an Online Examination & test of local language, wherever applicable, and personal interaction, if any, as decided by the Bank. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called for the Online Examination and personal interaction.

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{{^usCountry}} The question paper will have 100 questions of 100 marks. The question paper is divided into four sections- General/ financial awareness, General English, Quantitative and reasoning aptitude and Computer or subject knowledge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The question paper will have 100 questions of 100 marks. The question paper is divided into four sections- General/ financial awareness, General English, Quantitative and reasoning aptitude and Computer or subject knowledge. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Candidates will be selected based on their merit, subject to reservation rules.

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Application Fees

The application fee is ₹236/- for SC/ST/PwBD category, ₹708/- for GEN / OBC / EWS (Female) category and ₹944/- for GEN / OBC / EWS (Male). The payment of fee should be done through online mode.

How to Apply

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1. Visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.bank.in.

2. Click on the recruitment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026 link.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Once done, fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of the application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Overseas Bank.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here