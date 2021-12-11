IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts on iocl.com, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IOCL to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. 
Published on Dec 11, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. The last date to apply online through the official site till December 27, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization. 

Those applications which are incomplete/not uploaded with self- attested copies of certificates /not in line with the terms & conditions will be liable for rejection. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important Dates 

Opening date of applicationDecember 10, 2021
Closing date of applicationDecember 27, 2021
Written test January 9, 2022
Provisional list January 17, 2022

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification in the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 24 years of age. 

Selection Process

The Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions(MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

