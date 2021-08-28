Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 480 posts
employment news

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 480 posts

IOCL will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 08:32 AM IST
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 480 posts(HT file)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL will close down the registration process for Apprentice posts on August 28, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for IOCL apprentice posts can apply online through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 480 posts in the organization.

The Technical and Non-Technical Trade Apprentices will be appointed in the states of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana).

To apply for the posts, candidates will first have to register as a Trade Apprentice online on the government website of Apprenticeship India. Once this registration is done, candidates can apply for the apprentice posts on the official site of IOCL. To do so, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of IOCL on iocl.com.

• Click on Apprentice link available on the home page.

• Press apply online link and a new page will open.

RELATED STORIES

• Fill in the details asked in the page.

• Upload the necessary documents and make payment of the application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iocl recruitment iocl.com iocl apprentice recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration ends today for Soldier posts

CSIR-NCL recruitment: Apply for 27 vacancies of steno, assistant and other posts

TNPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 50 posts of assistant public prosecutor

Sports Authority of India invites applications to recruit 220 Assistant Coaches
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP