Home / Education / Employment News / IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 469 posts begins today
employment news

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 469 posts begins today

Published on Oct 05, 2021 07:50 AM IST
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 469 posts begins today(HT file)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from October 5 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 25, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 469 posts in the organisation. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. 

The Corporation shall have no obligation to offer regular employment to Apprentices during and/or after the completion of the apprenticeship period. After successful completion of Apprenticeship period, candidates shall be relieved from Indian Oil Corporation, Pipelines Division. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Direct link to apply here 

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply

  • Visit the official site at plapps.indianoil.in.
  • Click on IOCL Apprentice posts link available on the home page.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Selection process would consist of a Written Test. Written Test shall be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of 4 options with one correct option. Candidate has to choose the correct option. Minimum qualifying marks in Written Test is 40%. The same is relaxed by 5% to SC/ST and PwBD candidates i.e. 35%, for the trades reserved for them.

Topics
iocl recruitment iocl apprentice recruitment iocl.com
