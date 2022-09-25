IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 1535 Trade Apprentice Posts on offer

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (ht education. The application process commenced on September 24 and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 23. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iocl.com/apprenticeships.

The tentative date for the written examination is November 6 and the result will be released on November 21.

“Applications are invited by Indian Oil for Apprenticeship at its Refineries at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (all 3 in Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (UP), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)} (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha)”, reads the official notification.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1535 Apprentices vacancies at its Refineries.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and maximum age shall be 24 years as on September 30.

Direct link to apply

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website www.iocl.com

Click on the IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 link.

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the documents

Take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

