IOCL Recruitment 2021: Registration begins for 513 Non Executive posts on iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non Executive posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 12, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 513 posts in the organization.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the important dates and how to apply below.

Important Dates

Opening date of application September 21, 2021 Closing date of application October 12, 2021 Date of printout of online application form alongwith supporting documents By October 23, 2021 Tentative date of written test October 24, 2021 Likely date of publication of written test result November 11, 2021

Direct link to apply here

IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Visit the official site of IOCL on iocl.com.

Click on Careers link followed by recruitment opening link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Non Executive posts link to apply.

Select one discipline from the list given on the page and proceed.

Fill in the necessary details and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.