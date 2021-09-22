Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IOCL Recruitment 2021: Registration begins for 513 Non Executive posts on iocl.com
employment news

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Registration begins for 513 Non Executive posts on iocl.com

IOCL to recruit candidates for Non Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online by following the simple steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 10:11 AM IST
IOCL Recruitment 2021: Registration begins for 513 Non Executive posts on iocl.com(HT file)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non Executive posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 12, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 513 posts in the organization. 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the important dates and how to apply below. 

Important Dates 

Opening date of application September 21, 2021
Closing date of application October 12, 2021 
Date of printout of online application form alongwith supporting documents By October 23, 2021
Tentative date of written test October 24, 2021
Likely date of publication of written test result November 11, 2021

Direct link to apply here 

IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online. 

  • Visit the official site of IOCL on iocl.com.
  • Click on Careers link followed by recruitment opening link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Non Executive posts link to apply.
  • Select one discipline from the list given on the page and proceed.
  • Fill in the necessary details and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iocl recruitment iocl.com sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 269 posts 

CSIR-CGCRI to recruit for 14 Scientist positions, apply till October 15

Indian Navy invites applications for short service commission officers

Assam: APSC to recruit 15 Insurance Medical Officers
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP