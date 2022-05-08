IPP Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Manager posts till May 9 at

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The application window for various Manager positions at India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) closes tomorrow, May 9.
Published on May 08, 2022 03:02 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The application process to fill various Manager Posts in India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) will ends tomorrow, on May 9. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com.

IPP Bank Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12 vacancies out of which one vacancy is each for the posts of Chief Technology Officer, AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect), Chief Manager (Digital Technology), Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration), Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect), Manager (Security Administration), AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group), Chief Manager (Retail Products), Chief Manager (Retail Payments), GM (Operations), Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Manager(Finance).

IPP Bank Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 150 for SC/ST/PWD candidates. For other candidates the application fee is 750.

Direct link to apply

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the the official website, ippbonline.com

On the homepage click on Career tab

Click on the apply link given below the advertisement

Register and proceed with the application

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take print out for future use.

Notification here

 

 

