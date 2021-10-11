Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPPB recruitment 2021: Apply for AGM, manager and other posts
employment news

IPPB recruitment 2021: Apply for AGM, manager and other posts

Published on Oct 11, 2021 04:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited applications for the various post of AGM, Senior Manager, Manager, and other posts on a regular and deputation basis. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is October 23. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IPPB at www.ippbonline.com.

IPPB recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General manager, and General Manager positions.

IPPB recruitment 2021 age limit:

 The age limit for the posts of Manager is 23 to 35 years. The age limit for the post of Senior Manager is 26 to 35 years. For the post of Chief Manager, the age limit is 29 to 45 years. The age limit for the post of AGM is 32 to 45 years. For the post of DGM, the age limit is 35 to 55 years. The age limit for the post of GM is 38 to 55 years.

IPPB recruitment 2021 application fee: 

The application fee is 750. For SC/ST and PWD candidates, the application fee is 150.

IPPB recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of IPPB at www.ippbonline.com

On the home page click on the career tab

Click on Apply online tab

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

 

