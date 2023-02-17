IPPB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 41 Junior Associate and other posts
IPPB to recruit candidates for Junior Associate and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IPPB at ippbonline.com.
India Post Payment Bank, IPPB has invited applications from candidates for Junior Associate and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IPPB at ippbonline.com. The last date to apply for the post is till February 28, 2023.
This recruitment drive will fill up 41 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Junior Associate (IT): 15 posts
- Assistant Manager (IT): 10 posts
- Manager (IT): 9 posts
- Senior Manager (IT): 5 posts
- Chief Manager (IT): 2 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection will be made on the basis of Interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview.
Where to apply
Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria mentioned above may send an email with a scanned copy of the signed application in the prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure I) along with a detail Resume to careers@ippbonline.in from candidate’s same email id as mentioned in the application form before last date.