IPR Recruitment 2023: Apply for 51 vacancies of Scientific Assistant - B

The Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) has invited applications for 51 Scientific Assistant - B vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ipr.res.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is March 15.

IPR Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 51 vacancies for Scientific Assistant - B.

IPR Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹200 for other categories. For all other candidates, SC/ST/Female/PwBD/EWS/ ExServiceman the application fee is exempted.

IPR Recruitment 2023 age limit: The Minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 30 years.

Direct link to apply

IPR Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ipr.res.in

On the homepage, click on the Jobs

Fill out the application form

Upload all the documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

