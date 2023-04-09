IRCON announces Engineer vacancies, check details here

IRCON International Limited has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for Engineer posts on contract basis. Detailed information regarding the application and selection process will be published on the careers portal at ircon.org.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Civil Engineer: 31

Works Engineer/Electrical: 2

Works Engineer/S&T: 1

For Civi Engineer vacancies, candidates with full time graduation degrees in Civil Engineering from AICTE/UGC approved universities with at least 60 per cent marks can apply.

For the Electrical Engineer post, a full-time, regognised degree in Electrical Engineering with 60 per cent marks is required.

For the S&T post, a full time Engineering degree with 60 per cent marks and specialisation in one of these domains is required:

Electronics Engineering. Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Electronics and Communications Engineering. Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering.

In addition, all candidates need to have at least one year of work experience in the respective fields.

The upper age of applicants should not exceed 30 years as on March 1, 2023. Selected candidates will receive a fix consolidated fee of ₹36,000 per month.

