IRCON International Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 23 Managerial posts

IRCON International Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IRCON on ircon.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 18, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 23 posts in the organisation.

The various posts will be filled in Signaling and Telecommunication and Electrical discipline. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Joint General Manager: 1 Post

Dy. General Manager: 1 Post

Manager: 1 Post

Dy. Manager: 2 Posts

Assistant Manager: 12 Posts

Executive/ Electrical: 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Signaling and Telecommunication: Candidates should have full time graduate degree with not less than 60 percent marks from reputed institute/ university approved by AICTE.

Electrical: Full time bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from recognised Institute/ University approved by AICTE with not less than 60 percent marks or equivalent grade.

The age limit of the candidate can be checked on the official notice. The Detailed Notification is still not available on the official website yet. Candidates can check the details from the employment news as well.

