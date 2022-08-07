Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IRCON International Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 31 Apprentice posts

Published on Aug 07, 2022 10:58 AM IST
IRCON International Limited will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IRCON on ircon.org. 
IRCON International Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 31 Apprentice posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Ircon International Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IRCON on ircon.org. The registration process will end on August 17, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 31 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Apprentices: 19 Posts
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

  • Graduate Apprentices: Graduate or equivalent in 2. Electrical 4 engineering/technology streams.
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Diploma or equivalent in 2. Electrical 2 engineering/technology streams.

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 years to 30 years.

Selection Process

There will be no interviews. The eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list formed on the basis of marks secured in Minimum Educational Qualification.

Detailed Notification Here 

Stipend

  • Graduate Apprentices: 10,000/- Per Month
  • Technician (Diploma) Holders: 8,500/- Per Month

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IRCON.

