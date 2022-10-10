IRCTC recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 apprentice trainee vacancies till Oct 25

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation limited (IRCTC) has invited online applications for engagement as Apprentice Trainees (ITI). Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website irctc.com or apprenticeship.gov.in

The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 25, 2022.

The IRCTC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 80 vacancies for the post of Apprentice Trainees in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) trade/discipline for a period of one year.

Candidates should have passed matriculation Examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board. ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in COPA trade.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 15 to 25 years of age as on April 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for reserved category candidates.

Candidates will be selected for a training period of 1 year on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in matriculation examination. Merit list will be prepared accordingly.

Final selection of applicants would be subject to verification of original testimonials.

How to apply

Visit the official website apprenticeship.gov.in

Click on “Apply for apprenticeship Training”

Key in your details and search for the apprenticeship

Apply for the apprenticeship, upload documents and submit

Save for future purposes

