IREL Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 32 posts at irel.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 10:57 AM IST

IREL will recruit candidates for Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply at irel.co.in.

IREL (India) Limited has invited applications for Non-Unionized Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IREL at irel.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 32 posts in the organisation.

IREL Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 32 posts at irel.co.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply for the post is till November 14, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Junior Rajbhasha Adhikari: 4 posts
  • Junior Supervisor (Chemical): 4 posts
  • Junior Supervisor (Admin): 4 posts
  • Mining Mate: 8 posts
  • Mining Surveyor: 1 post
  • Mining Foreman: 4 posts
  • Supervisor: 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The mode of selection for all the posts would consist of (i) Written Test [First Level Test] (ii) Skill Test / Trade Test / Computer Proficiency Test and Psychometric Test [Second Level Test] as applicable and/or any combination thereof as may be prescribed or decided by the Competent Authority.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- for male candidates s belonging to General (UR), EWS and OBC(NCL) categories. Candidates can opt to pay through net banking/Credit/Debit card/UPI. Females and SC/ST/PwBD/ESM category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IREL.

