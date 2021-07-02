ISI Recruitment 2021: Apply for engineer, electrician and other posts
Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has invited applications for Engineer, Engineering Assistant and various other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check notifications on the official website of ISI and apply. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is July 23.
ISI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Engineer (Electrical) A- 2; Engineering Assistant (Civil) A- 3; Engineering Assistant (Electrical) A - 3; Electrician A-14; Operator-Cum-Mechanic (Lift) A- 8; Driver A-1; Cook A-1; Assistant (Library) A- 6; Assistant (Laboratory) A- 4; Assistant (Repro-Photo) A-2; Assistant (Farm) A-1.
ISI recruitment 2021: Application fee
Candidates have to pay ₹400 as application fee plus ₹100 as the processing fee. Candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee, yet have to pay the processing fee.
ISI recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website of ISI at https://www.isical.ac.in/
On the homepage click on the link that reads Recruitment for the various categories of posts
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the link for registration.
Fill in all the required details
After the registration, you will receive User ID and Password in the registered mobile number and Email Id
Log in using that ID password
Fill the application form and pay the application fee
Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.
Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of ISI at