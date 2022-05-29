ISI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Research Associate posts, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ISI will recruit candidates for Research Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ISI on isical.ac.in.
Published on May 29, 2022 01:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Statistical Institute has invited applications from candidates to apply for Research Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of ISI on isical.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organisation.

Applicants can apply at any time of the year. Applications will typically be processed depending on the availability and need of the individual Units. At any given time point each unit shall have at most 4 such positions. The last date to apply for the posts can be checked by candidates through the local unit webpage. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria

Ph.D. degree with at least one publication in a Science Citation Indexed (SCI) Journal. Those who have submitted their thesis may also apply for the position. 

Pay 

Consolidated monthly emoluments of `47000/-, `49000/- and `54000/- (Rupees fifty four thousand only) plus HRA as per rules of the Institute per month depending on the qualification and experience in the three categories respectively.

Other Details 

The tenure of appointment will be initially for one year from the date of his/her joining the Institute which may be extended later/ terminated earlier, depending on availability of funds and performance of the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ISI. 

Topics
indian statistical institute sarkari naukri
