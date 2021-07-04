ISRO invites applications for graduate, technician apprenticeship

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for graduate and technician apprenticeship in its headquarters in Bengaluru. The application forms are available on the official website of the ISRO, isro.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is July 22.

Apply Online

“Candidates are advised to e-mail a copy of the documents in PDF format with the subject indicating "Application for above mentioned Apprenticeship Category" only to hqapprentice@isro.gov.in well before 22.07.2021,” the ISRO has notified.

A total of 43 vacancies are open for the apprenticeship.

After selection, graduate apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of ₹9000 and others will receive ₹8000 per month.

Engineering graduates with not less than 60% marks can apply for graduate apprenticeship.

Diploma engineers with not less than 60% marks can apply for technician apprenticeship.

20 apprenticeship positions are open for those with Diploma in Commercial Practices.

“The period of training will be 12 months commencing from execution of the contract of apprenticeship,” the ISRO has said.

Click here for more details on the job

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON