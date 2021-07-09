ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 12 JRF vacancies

Applications are invited for for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram. VSSC is one of the important centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

ISRO VSSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy position

A total of 12 positions of Junior Research Fellow will be filled through this recruitment process.

ISRO VSSC recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in interview. Candidates for interview will be selected by screening of received applications. The interview will take place at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates need to produce original documents of the following at the time of the interview: Originals of all certificates, mark sheets, Ph.D. degree (Equivalency Certificate in case of foreign Degree) Proof of work experience, age etc. No Objection Certificate is necessary for those employed under Central/State Government/Public Sector Undertakings/Autonomous Bodies.

Candidates applying for the post of JRF should not be of more than 28 year as on July 19, 2021. There is relaxation for certain category candidates.

ISRO VSSC recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidate should have MSc. Degree in Physics/Applied Physics/Space Physics/Atmospheric Science / Meteorology / Planetary Sciences with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 point scale or equivalent

or

M.Tech in Atmospheric Science / Space Science / Planetary Science / Applied Physics with minimum 60% marks as average of all semesters in aggregate or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 point scale or equivalent

They should also have qualified one of the following:

CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test, including NET-Lectureship.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) conducted by MHRD.

Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST)

The qualification mentioned is the minimum requirement and does not necessarily make candidates eligible for interview. The admit card for interview will be sent to the shortlisted candidates by e-mail. The result of the interview will be announced at the VSSC website.

The selected candidate will work on specific research themes and can register for Ph.D degree. They should be willing to work anywhere in India (including remote places) and partake in field experiments including aircrafts and ship cruises.

ISRO VSSC recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

Here is the direct link to apply

After online registration, candidates will get online Registration Number. They should take a print out of the online application.

Scanned copy of the following documents (as a single pdf document) should also be uploaded while applying:

M.Sc. / M.Tech. Degree certificate and consolidated mark sheet.

GATE / NET / JEST score sheet / award letter.

Proof of age.

Proof for SC/ST/OBC (if applicable).

