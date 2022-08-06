ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 19 Post Graduate Teacher & other posts

Indian Space Research Organisation- Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO-SDSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Post Graduate Teacher and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SDSC on shar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher: 5 Posts

Trained Graduate Teacher: 9 Posts

Primary Teacher: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The mode of Selection will be Written Test and Skill Test. Based on the performance in the Written Test, candidates will be shortlisted for Skill Test, generally in 1:7 ratio with a minimum of 10 candidates to the category-wise number of vacancies.

Application Fees

There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) for each application. However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs.750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty only) per application as Processing fee. The Processing fee will be refunded to candidates who appear in the written test.

