Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / I-T Deptt Recruitment: 21 vacancies for sportsperson out, apply now
employment news

I-T Deptt Recruitment: 21 vacancies for sportsperson out, apply now

Published on Oct 06, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Income Tax department recruitment: Apply for Assistant, and other posts(Picture for representation)
By hindustantimes.com

The income tax department has invited applications from the meritorious sportspersons for the posts of assistant, stenographer grade-II, and multi tasking staff. The application process is underway and the last date to submit the application form in the prescribed format is November 15, and for the candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala is November 30.

Income Tax department recruitment age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts should be between the age of 18 to 27 years.

Income tax department recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 21 vacancies out of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Tax Assistant, 5 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade-II and 5 vacancies are for the post of Multi Tasking Staff.

Income Tax department recruitment: How to apply

Candidates have to submit the application form by hand or by post to the following address:

The Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax (Hqrs.- Personnel), Room No. 378A, C.R. Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110 002

The application should be superscribed by “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF TAX ASSISTANT/ STENOGRAPHER GRADE II/ MULTI TASKING STAFF UNDER SPORTS QUOTA. NAME OF THE SPORT ____________”

RELATED STORIES

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of the Income Tax department or here 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
income tax department vacancy stenographer post
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration begins tomorrow, how to apply here 

IBPS clerk 2021 registration begins tomorrow at ibps.in

South Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4103 posts

APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP