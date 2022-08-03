ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration for 108 posts to begin on August 19

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will begin on August 19, 2022 and will close on September 17, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 108 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts

Constable (Mason): 31 Posts

Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have matriculation degree or equivalent from recognised board and one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a Mason or Carpenter or Plumber. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of physical efficiency test, physical standard test, written examination, trade test and detailed medical examination/ review medical examination. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ITBP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}