Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / ITBP Head Constable registration begins at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Head Constable registration begins at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2023 12:05 PM IST

ITBP Head Constable (Midwife) application process commenced at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 8.

ITBP Head Constable registration begins at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Here's direct link to apply

ITBP recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill 81 vacancies of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial).

ITBP recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

ITBP recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed the class 10th examination from a recognized Board or equivalent. Applicant should have passed Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery Course from a recognized institution.

ITBP Head Constable 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Proceed with the application

Submit the form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
itbp recruitment constable recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP