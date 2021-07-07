Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / ITBP recruitment 2021: Apply for 65 posts of constable, check details here
ITBP recruitment 2021: Apply for 65 posts of constable, check details here

The application process to fill 65 vacancies of constables in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police begun on July 5. The last date to apply is September 2.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:57 PM IST
ITBP Recruitment: The application process for begun for constable under sports quota(Arun Sharma / PTI)

ITBP constable recruitment: The application process to fill 65 vacancies of the constable in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police began on July 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of ITBP recruitment at https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/index.php

The last date to apply is September 2.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies of the Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group ‘C’ on a contract basis likely to be made permanent in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force against Sports Quota.

ITBP recruitment 2021:Educational qualification

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should have passed Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised Board.

ITBP recruitment 2021: Sports Qualification

Only those players who have participated or won medal (s) in the levels of competition from January 2019 to September 2021 are eligible to apply ( check details in the notification).

ITBP recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 23 years.

ITBP Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to Un-reserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) have to pay 100 as an application fee.

Female and SC/ST candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

ITBP recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of ITBP at https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/

On the home page click on the New Registration tab

Register your self

Key in all the required details

Upload copy of certificates or documents for sports disciplines

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

For details check the notification on the official website of ITBP at https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/

