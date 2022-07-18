Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ITBP recruitment 2022: 37 SI posts on offer, details here

ITBP recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 37 posts of SI.
ITBP recruitment 2022: 37 SI posts on offer, details here(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 01:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force(ITBP) has invited online applications from male and female candidates to apply for the post of Sub Inspector (Overseer) Group B-Non Gazetted (Non-Ministerial). The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is August 14. Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 37 vacancies out of which 32 vacancies are for the male candidates and 5 vacancies are for the female candidates.

ITBP recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should be between 20 to 25 years.

ITBP recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay 200 as application fee. The application fee is exempted from the SC, ST, Female and Ex- Serviceman candidates.

ITBP recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria: candidates should posses matriculation along with the diploma in civil engineering from any recognized college.

ITBP recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Check Notification here

