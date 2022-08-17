Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / ITBP SI Recruitment: Application begins today on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP SI Recruitment: Application begins today on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

employment news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 09:30 AM IST
ITBP Recruitment 2022: The registration process will end on September 15, 2022.
ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Registration for Staff Nurse posts begins today
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will begin the registration process for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts on Wednesday, August 17. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the recruitment website of ITBP, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The registration process will end on September 15, 2022. The recruitment drive is to fill up 18 vacancies in ITBP.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 examination from a recognised board or university or equivalent can apply for these posts. They also need to pass the examination in General Nurisng and Midwifery.

The age limit for these posts is 21 years-30 years.

Candidates for these posts will be selected through Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Test, Verification of original documents, Skill test, Detailed Medical Examination/ Review Medical examination.

The application fees is 200. However, there is no fee for female candidates ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to SC and ST categories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
itbp sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP