The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force has invited applications for Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill 37 posts in the organisation.

ITBP to recruit for Head Constable posts, registration begins at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

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The registration process started on September 28 and will close on October 27, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details

Head Constable (Education & Stress Counsellor): 16 posts Head Constable (Motor Mechanic): 21 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Head Constable (Education & Stress Counsellor): Candidates should have a degree from a recognised University or equivalent with Psychology as a subject, or a degree from a recognised University with Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Teaching or equivalent to apply. The age limit should be between 20 to 25 years.

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{{^usCountry}} Head Constable (Motor Mechanic): Candidates should be 10+2 pass from a recognised Board or Institution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Head Constable (Motor Mechanic): Candidates should be 10+2 pass from a recognised Board or Institution. {{/usCountry}}

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The age limit can be checked on the official notification.

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Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for the recruitment test, followed by PET and PST. Candidature of candidates who are issued online admit cards will remain provisional till they are finally selected and submit all related documents/certificates in original and in the prescribed format at the stage of verification of original documents.

The written examination will comprise 100 marks of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The questions for the written examination for the post of Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) shall be of 12th standard.

Application Fee

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Male candidates belonging to the UR, OBC and EWS categories applying for this recruitment will have to pay Rs. 100/-. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee. Fees paid by modes other than the online mode will not be accepted, and the applications of such candidates will be rejected forthright.

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How to Apply

Visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Click on registration link and register yourself. Once registration is done, login to the account. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of ITBP.