IUCET recruitment 2022: 36 non teaching posts on offer, details here

Inter University Centre for Teacher Education (IUCTE) has invited applications for 36 vacancies for Non Teaching Posts. The deadline for the submission of online application form is August 31 and for the last date for the submission of hard copy of the application form is September 8. Candidates can apply online at www.iucte.ac.in.

IUCET recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 vacancies of Non Teaching Posts under group A, B, C of which 8 vacancies are for Group A posts, 7 vacancies are for the post of Group B posts, and 20 vacancies are for the post of Group C posts.

IUCET 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹1000 for UR and OBC categories under Group ‘A’ and ₹500 for UR and OBC category under Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ of Non-teaching posts.

IUCET recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.iucte.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print out

After the submission of application form candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form to the following address till September 8:

To,

The Sr. Administrative Officer,

Inter University Centre for Teacher Education (IUCTE),

Sundar Bagia, Naria - BLW Road,

BHU, Varanasi-221005, U.P.

