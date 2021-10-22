Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to check here
employment news

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to check here

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to check here.
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link here
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur on October 22  declared the JEE Advanced Result 2021 for the AAT exam. Candidates who have appeared for Architecture Aptitude Test can check their results through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test was conducted on October 18, 2021.

Candidates can access and download the JEE Advanced AAT result 2021 through registration numbers, Dates of Birth, and mobile phone numbers.

Here is the direct link to check JEE Advanced AAT result 

 

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How to check AAT result

Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage click on the link given to check JEE Advanced AAT result

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced result iit-jee advanced jee advanced
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP