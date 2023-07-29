JIMPER recruitment 2023: Apply for Professor and Assistant Professor posts at jipmer.edu.in

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry has applications for Professor and Assistant Professor posts. The application process will begin today, July 29 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jipmer.edu.in.

JIMPER recruitment 2023: Apply for Professor and Assistant Professor posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

JIMPER recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 23 vacancies of Professors and 90 vacancies of Assistant Professors in JIPMER, Puducherry.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3 vacancies for Professors and 18 vacancies for Assistant Professors in JIPMER, Karaikal.

JIMPER recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 58 years for Professors and 50 years for the Assistant Professor posts.

JIMPER recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for UR/OBC/EWSs candidates. For SC/ST candidates the application fee is ₹1200. PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

JIMPER recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at jipmer.edu.in. After the submission of the application form candidates have to submit the soft copy of the application form to the following e-mail address: facultyrect2023@gmail.com.

Candidates have to submit a hard copy of the applictaion form to the following address by September 4.

Assistant Administrative Officer, Admn. 4 (Faculty Wing)

Second Floor, Administrative Block, JIPMER

Dhanvantari Nagar, Puducherry 605 006

The envelope must be super-scribed as:

“Application for the post of _____ , Department of _____ for JIPMER, Puducherry/Karaikal”