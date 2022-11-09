JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply for 433 posts at jipmer.edu.in
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER has invited applications from candidates to apply for Nursing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JIPMER at jimper.edu.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 433 posts in the organisation. The registration process has opened on November 7 and will close on December 1, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: November 7, 2022
- Last date of application: December 1, 2022
- Download of Hall Ticket: December 10, 2022
- Date of Examination: December 18, 2022
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of written examination. The written examination duration is 90 minutes and 100 MCQs with each question carrying 4 marks.
Application Fees
The UR/EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹1500 as application fees, ₹1500 for OBC category, ₹1200/- for SC/ST category. PWBD category are exempted from payment of application fees.