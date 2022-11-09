JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply for 433 posts at jipmer.edu.in

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER has invited applications from candidates to apply for Nursing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JIPMER at jimper.edu.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 433 posts in the organisation. The registration process has opened on November 7 and will close on December 1, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: November 7, 2022

Last date of application: December 1, 2022

Download of Hall Ticket: December 10, 2022

Date of Examination: December 18, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination. The written examination duration is 90 minutes and 100 MCQs with each question carrying 4 marks.

Application Fees

The UR/EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹1500 as application fees, ₹1500 for OBC category, ₹1200/- for SC/ST category. PWBD category are exempted from payment of application fees.

