Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination will begin the registration process for admission to Bachelor of Engineering & Technology Courses-2023 on April 4. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at www.jkbopee.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is April 24.

JKCET 2023: Application process to begin on April on 4 at jkbopee.gov.in

Candidates have to pay ₹1000 as an application fee.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed the 10+2 or Equivalent examination from a recognized statutory Board with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and with at least 45% marks as prescribed by the AICTE taken together for Open Merit Category candidates including the Children of Defence Personnel, Children of Para Military Force, Children of J&K Police Personnel, TFW and candidates possessing outstanding proficiency in sports and 40% marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP.

JKCET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.jkbopee.gov.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Notification here