JKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2021 begins today

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications for recruitment of Assistant Professors in government degree colleges.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:37 PM IST
JKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2021 begins today

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in government degree colleges. The application process for the recruitment begins today, September 8, and the last date for submission of applications is October 7. 

After the application submission process is over, the Commission will allow candidates to edit it. The facility to edit application forms will be available from October 11 to October 13.

A total of 173 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview which will be held at the headquarter of the Commission which Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

JKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Mathematics- 5
  • Bio-Chemistry-2
  • Environmental Science- 15
  • Electronics- 3
  • Computer Application/ BCA/ MCA- 1
  • Geography-8
  • Education-6
  • Hindi- 12
  • Political Science- 23
  • Urdu/Lit- 15
  • Economics- 14
  • History- 10
  • Philosophy- 5
  • Sociology- 26
  • Statistics- 1
  • Islamic Studies- 5
  • Commerce- 3
  • Sericulture- 1
  • Tour & Travel- 2
  • Information & Technology- 7
  • Industrial Chemistry-1
  • Bio-informatics- 3
  • BBA/MBA & Management- 5

Job details, application form details can be found here

jkpsc
