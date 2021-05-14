Home / Education / Employment News / JKPSC Assistant Registrar Recruitment 2021: Apply for 91 posts on jkpsc.nic.in
JKPSC to recruit candidates for Assistant Registrar posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, JKPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in. The application process will begin on May 17 and will end on June 16, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 91 posts in the organization. Candidates are not required to submit a hard copy or any other documents to the Commission. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate preferably holding a higher diploma in Cooperation. The age limit for candidates applying for open merit is 40 years, the PHC category is 42 years, RBA/SC/ST/ALCIB/OSC/EWS/PSP is 43 years and in service is 40 years.

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of a Written Examination (75 points) followed by Viva-voce/interview (25 points). The written examination will be conducted on October 24, 2021. The examination will be held at Srinagar & Jammu centers. All the candidates shall indicate the option for the examination center. Admit Cards will be available for download about two weeks before the date of examination on the official website of the Commission.

Application Fees

Candidates of the general category will have to pay 1000/- as application fees, candidates of the reserved category will have to pay 500/- as application fees.

