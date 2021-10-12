Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

JKPSC combined competitive prelims admit card: Know how to download

JKPSC will release admit card for the combined competitive preliminary exam scheduled to be held on October 24.
JKPSC combined competitive prelims admit card: Know how to download(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 03:59 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conduct the combined competitive preliminary exam on October 24 and the admit cards for it will be released today, October 12. Candidates can download the JKPSC admit card at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC admit card official website

JKPSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website jkpsc.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter the registration number or application number or date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card
  • Read the instructions properly

A total of 30,565 applications have been registered for the exam.

The exam will be held in two sessions: 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates who do not receive the admit cards today can contact the Commission. “Candidates who are unable to download the admit card may represent before the Commission on or before October 20 with a valid proof of having filled in online application form and online fee. No claim shall be entertained after October 20,” the JKPSC has said in the exam notice.

Candidates have been asked to reach the exam centre ahead of time for four-tier security or frisking at the exam centre.

