JKPSC combined competitive prelims admit card: Know how to download

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conduct the combined competitive preliminary exam on October 24 and the admit cards for it will be released today, October 12. Candidates can download the JKPSC admit card at jkpsc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JKPSC admit card official website

JKPSC admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website jkpsc.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the registration number or application number or date of birth

Submit the details

Download the admit card

Read the instructions properly

A total of 30,565 applications have been registered for the exam.

The exam will be held in two sessions: 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates who do not receive the admit cards today can contact the Commission. “Candidates who are unable to download the admit card may represent before the Commission on or before October 20 with a valid proof of having filled in online application form and online fee. No claim shall be entertained after October 20,” the JKPSC has said in the exam notice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates have been asked to reach the exam centre ahead of time for four-tier security or frisking at the exam centre.