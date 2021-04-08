Home / Education / Employment News / JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 AE and other posts, check details here
JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 AE and other posts, check details here

JKPSC will recruit candidates for AE and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in. Details below.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, JKPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in. The registration process will begin on April 8 and will end on May 7, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 45 posts in the organization. Candidates should be a domicile of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to apply for the posts. Read below for important dates, eligibility and other details.

Important Dates

• Opening date of application: April 8, 2021

• Closing date of application: May 7, 2021

• Correction window: May 10 to May 12, 2021

• Tentative date of written exam: June 13, 2021

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) 41 posts 
Deputy Research Officer 2 posts 
Assistant Research Officer 2 posts 
Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the posts mentioned above should possess bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India in the appropriate Branch of Engineering. The age limit for open merit is 40 years of age.

Examination Fees

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay 1000/- as application fees and candidates belonging to reserved category will have to pay 500/- as application fees. The payment should be done through online mode.

Other Details

The examination will be held at Srinagar and Jammu centres. The written exam will be an objective type multiple choice question paper of two hours duration and having minimum 120 questions.

