JKPSC recruitment 2022: 24 Physical Education Lecturer posts on offer

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has notified vacancies for Physical Education Lecturer posts. The application process will commence from August 10 and the last date for the submission of the application form is September 9. Interested candidates can apply online at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 24 vacancies of Physical Education Lecturer.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years for OM candidates and 43 for the reserved category.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the General category and ₹500 for the unreserved category.

JKPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates are required to do one time registration or click on log in menu if already registered. For more details candidates can read the notification given below:

