JKPSC recruitment 2022: Assistant Engineer Civil posts on offer, details here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified vacancies for 50 vacancies of Assistant Engineers (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. The application process will commence on December 29 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 28, 2023. Candidates can edit their applications from January 29, 2023, till 31st January 2023.

Interested candidates will be able to apply online at jkpsc.nic.in. The tentative date for the examination is the fourth week of April 2023.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies of Assistant Engineers (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India in the appropriate branch of Engineering is required.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the unreserved category and for the reserved category the application fee is ₹500.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.

