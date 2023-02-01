JKSSB CBT Admit Card 2023 released at jkssb.nic.in, download link here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released JKSSB CBT Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Computer Based Test can download the admit card through the official site of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

The Computer Based Type Test (Skill Test) for the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator will be conducted on February 9, 10 and 11, 2023. The Admit Card is issued to inform the candidates about the Name & Address of Exam Centre, Exam City, Exam Date and Exam Time for the candidate.

JKSSB CBT Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Click on JKSSB CBT Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, in case of any difficulty in downloading / issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu) / 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on February 1, 2023 till February 11, 2023, during office hours.

