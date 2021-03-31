Home / Education / Employment News / JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2311 vacancies for various posts
JKSSB to recruit candidates for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of JKSSB on jkssb.nic.in. Details below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 10:40 AM IST
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2020.(HT file)

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for various posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official site of JKSSB on jkssb.nic.in. The application process will begin on April 12, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 2311 posts in the organisation.

The eligible candidates will be appointed at various districts, division and UT cadre. The candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: April 12, 2021

Closing date of application: May 12, 2021

Vacancy Details

• Health & Medical Education Dept: 1444 Posts

• Revenue Dept: 528 Posts

• Floriculture, Gardens & Parks Dept: 4 Posts

• General Administration Department: 52 Posts

• Cooperative Department Dept: 256 Posts

• Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs: 21 Posts

• Department of Skill Development: 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification Given Here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written exam. The Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The J&K Services Selection Board shall notify the Venue /Centre of examination separately. Marks scored by candidates in written test will be normalized if required, to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay 350/- as application fees to apply for the posts. The payment should be done only in online mode through Net Banking, by using Credit or Debit cards. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or selection.

