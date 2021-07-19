JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 329 vacancies, check details here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released advertisement for filling 29 vacancies in the Animal /Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department.

The application process will begin on August 4 and the last date to apply is September 6.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 application fee: Candidates have to pay the application fee of ₹350.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 age limit: The maximum age limit for open merit and government service/contractual employment is 40 years, for SC/ST, RBA, ALC/IB, EWS, Phari Speaking People, social cast the age limit is 43 years. The age limit for the physically challenged person is 42, for ex-serviceman the age limit is 48.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 educational qualification:

For Junior, Assistant candidates should Graduate from a recognized University having a minimum speed of 35 words per minute in typewriting.

For Veterinary Pharmacist candidates should have a passed Matric with Science.

For Electrician the candidate should be ITI Trained in Electrician Trade Possessing the prescribed License.

For Junior Stenographer candidate should be Graduation from a recognized University having a minimum speed of 65 and 35 words per minute in shorthand and typewriting respectively.

For Junior Librarian candidate should be Graduate with B.Lib Certificate.

For Junior Grader candidate should be Matric with Science.

For Rakh overseer candidate should be Matric with Science Stock Assistant Matric with Science Subject.

For PBX Operator Matric /H.S. candidates should possess Certificate training in the line from a recognized institute.

For Inspector Fisheries/ Farm Manager Equivalent candidate should be M.F.Sc or M.Sc Fisheries Management or M.Sc Zoology with Ichthyology as a special subject

For Deputy Inspector Fisheries/ Equivalent candidate should be B.F.Sc or B.Sc Medical(Zoology) or B.Sc Industrial Fish & Fisheries from a recognized university/Institute

JKSSB 2021 How to apply

Candidates can apply through the official website of the JKSSb at https://jkssb.nic.in/

Candidates who have not registered earlier on the portal are required to register themselves by clicking on the “Candidate Registration” link. After creating your credentials log in and click on apply now. Fill the application form and pay the application fee.