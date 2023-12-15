JKSSB Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 201 supervisor, apply at jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB recruitment 2023: Apply online for 201 supervisor vacancies in social welfare department.
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has commenced the application process for 201 vacancies in the social welfare department. The application process will end on January 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jkssb.nic.in.
Direct link to apply
This recruitment drive aims to fill 201 supervisor vacancies in the social welfare department.
Application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for OM, RBA, OSC, ALC/IB, PSP, and ESM candidates. For ST, ST, EWS and PwD candidates the application fee is ₹400.
JKSSB Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Apply for Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2023 Dated: 08.12.2023 for District Cadre posts, belonging to Social Welfare Department”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Register and create your login credentials
Next, fill out the application form
Upload all the required details
Pay the application fee
Submit the form and take print for future reference.
Candidates who find difficulty in submitting of application form due to the technical and any other issues can email to ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com.