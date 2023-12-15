Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / JKSSB Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 201 supervisor, apply at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 201 supervisor, apply at jkssb.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 15, 2023 02:22 PM IST

JKSSB recruitment 2023: Apply online for 201 supervisor vacancies in social welfare department.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has commenced the application process for 201 vacancies in the social welfare department. The application process will end on January 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Direct link to apply

JKSSB starts application process for 201 vacancies in social welfare department

This recruitment drive aims to fill 201 supervisor vacancies in the social welfare department.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Application fee: The application fee is 500 for OM, RBA, OSC, ALC/IB, PSP, and ESM candidates. For ST, ST, EWS and PwD candidates the application fee is 400.

JKSSB Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Apply for Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2023 Dated: 08.12.2023 for District Cadre posts, belonging to Social Welfare Department”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and create your login credentials

Next, fill out the application form

Upload all the required details

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates who find difficulty in submitting of application form due to the technical and any other issues can email to ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
application process jkssb vacancies recruitment recruitment process
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP