JKSSB releases admit card for Junior Environmental Engineer & Matric Level Posts, download link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released admit cards for the Junior Environmental Engineer and Matric Level Posts. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. The JKSSB examination will be conducted on November 5. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their email ID and date of birth.

JKSSB Junior Environmental Engineer & Matric Level exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Cards for OMR Examination for the post of Junior Environmental Engineer and Matric Level Posts scheduled to be held on 05-11-2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for the future reference.

In case of difficulty in downloading the admit card candidates may contact to JKSSB Helpline number at 0191-2461335 for Jammu and 0194-2435089 for Srinagar or write to helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com.