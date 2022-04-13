JKSSB releases revised answer key of Account Assistant written exam

The Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a revised answer key of the written examination for the post of Account Assistant. The exam was held on March 6, 2022. It had released preliminary answer keys after the exam and asked candidates to raise objections, if any.

On March 19, the JKSSB released revised answer keys after hearing feedback from candidates but there were some discrepancies (printing error/correctness of answers) in the revised answer keys, an official statement said.

“It also came to the notice of the Board that the answering options in respect of few questions deserve to be reviewed in order to ensure accuracy…the matter was deliberated and it was deemed expedient to refer the question to experts for review,” it said.

The answer key dated March 19 has been suspended and based on the recommendations of experts, another revised answer key has been published.

Some of the questions now has a different option as correct answer while for some other answers, more than one options are correct, as shown in the answer key. Some questions have been nullified.

For questions where more than one answer is correct, candidates who have marked any of the two options will get full marks.

“The marks in nullified/deleted questions shall be allocated equally amongst rest of the valid questions on pro-rata basis so that maximum marks of the question Paper remain the same,” the JKSSB said.

Download the notice cum revised answer key.

