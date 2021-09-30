JKSSB to commence recruitment for 462 positions from Oct 9, check details

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will commence the recruitment process for 462 positions from October 9. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Board, jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can fill and submit the Jforms by November 9.

Vacancies will be filled in Jal Shakti Department, Horticulture Department and Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare Department.

Candidates will be selected through an objective type multiple choice question paper set in English. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. “Tentative Answer Keys, in due course after the Examination, will be placed on the website of the Board (www.jkssb.nic.in). Any representation regarding Answer Keys received within the time limit fixed by the Board at the time of uploading of the Answer Keys, will be scrutinized and the decision of the Board in this regard will be final,” the Board has said.

The admit card will be released a week before the commencement of the exam. Candidate must bring printout of the admit card/ roll number card/ slip to the examination hall, the Board has said.