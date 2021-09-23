JKSSB recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 462 vacancies, check details

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications for various posts in the Jal Shakti, Horticulture, and Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare Department. The online application process will commence on October 9 and the last date to apply is November 9.

Interested candidates can check the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Candidates should be the domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as defined by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

JKSSB recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 462 vacancies out of which 163 vacancies are for Jal Shakti department, 198 vacancies are in the Horticulture department and 101 vacancies are in the Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare Department.

JKSSB recruitment 2021 application fee: The candidates have to pay ₹350 as the application fee.

JKSSB recruitment 2021 age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for OM candidates. The age limit is 43 years for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST, RBA, ALC/IB, EWS, Phari speaking people( PSP ), and social cast. The age limit for the Physically challenged person is 42 years. The age limit for the Ex-Serviceman is 48 years and 40 years for the Government Service/Contractual Employment.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification below