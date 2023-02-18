JNU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 388 Junior Assistant, MTS & other posts

Jawaharlal Nehru University has invited applications for Junior Assistant, MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JNU at jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply for the post is till March 10, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 388 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Registrar: 2 posts

Assistant Registrar: 3 posts

Public Relation Officer: 1 post

Section Officer: 8 posts

Senior Assistant: 8 posts

Assistant: 3 posts

Junior Assistant: 106 posts

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 79 posts

Private Secretary: 1 post

Personal Assistant: 6 posts

Stenographer: 22 posts

Research Officer: 2 posts

Editor Publication: 2 posts

Curator: 1 post

Assistant Librarian: 1 post

Professional Assistant: 1 post

Semi Professional Assistant: 8 posts

Cook: 19 posts

Mess Helper: 49 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 post

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post

Works Assistant: 16 posts

Engineering Attendant: 22 posts

Lift Operator: 3 posts

Senior System Analyst: 1 post

System Analyst: 2 posts

Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts

Computer Operator: 1 post

Technical Assistant: 1 post

Junior Technician (CLAR): 1 post

Junior Operator: 2 posts

Statistical Assistant: 2 posts

Technician A (USIC): 1 post

Assistant Manager (Guest House): 1 post

Cartographic Assistant: 1 post

Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts

Laboratory Attendant: 2 posts

Staff Nurse: 1 post

Sports Assistant: 1 post

Junior Translator Officer: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for Group A is ₹1500/- if belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category and ₹1000/- if belonging to SC/ST/Women category. The application fees for Group B and C is ₹1000/- for UR/EWS/OBC category and ₹600/- for SC/ST/Women candidates.